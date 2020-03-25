For senior citizens, exercise comes in the form of group fitness classes or simply running errands and shopping. Any movement is good.
Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that older adults stay home eliminates many of the ways they can get movement.
Dr. Barbara Nicklas, an exercise physiologist with Wake Forest Baptist Health, encourages older adults to find ways to keep moving.
“This is a rough time mentally. Nobody feels like doing anything because they’re down and out. But it’s easier to break the cycle by moving,” Nicklas said. “The movement will help your mood and vice versa.”
For older adults who go to group classes, there are online fitness classes that can help.
For those who are lower functioning, Nicklas suggested such things as walking around the house; standing up from a chair, unassisted if possible, during commercial breaks of a TV show.
For balance exercises, Nicklas suggested trying to stand on your toes or alternating standing on one leg, using a chair or counter top for balance.
“It’s so important to break up sitting time,” she said. “You can do less intense but more frequent movement throughout the day.”
There are lots of exercise videos online. They include https://ymca360.org/on-demand#/ from the YMCA and www.nia.nih.gov/health/exercise-physical-activity from the National Institute on Aging.
