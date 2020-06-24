A former volunteer at East Forsyth High School was convicted Wednesday on charges that he sexually abused a student and showed the student explicit photos.
Shonte Devon Watts, 43, of Winnabow Road in Winston-Salem worked as a volunteer and mentor at the high school in Kernersville. He pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of taking indecent liberties with a student and three counts of disseminating harmful material to a minor.
Judge Todd Burke gave Watts a suspended sentence of four months to a year and two months in prison. He put Watts on supervised probation for 30 months and ordered him to register as a sex offender.
Forsyth County Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said that on Oct. 31, 2018, a 17-year-old male student at East Forsyth told a school resource officer that Watts had made inappropriate comments to him.
The student told the officer that Watts said he was gay and transgender and made a sexual advance. Watts, Glanton said, showed the student nude pictures on his cellphone. According to indictments ,Watts showed the student a picture of his penis. The indictments also alleged that Watts showed videos from his cellphone that depicted Watts masturbating and another inappropriate act that involved Watts.
The student later told an investigator with the Kernersville Police Department that Watts showed him pornography and made inappropriate comments. The student said he became uncomfortable but Watts was aggressive.
Police interviewed Watts, and a search warrant was executed for his cellphone, Glanton said.
Burke said Watts is prohibited from having contact with the victim and from volunteering at any schools.
