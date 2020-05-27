HIGH POINT – In the wake of Friday's resignation of Greg Demko as city manager, the mayor has released a statement.
"Manager Demko led our city during a time of increased focus on strategic priorities designed to boost and stabilize our property tax base," Mayor Jay Wagner said in the statement Tuesday afternoon.
Those priorities included blight reduction and downtown quality of life amenities, he said.
"The city thanks Mr. Demko for his service to the organization and our community and wishes him well in his future endeavors," he said.
The High Point Enterprise reports that under his previous employment contract, Demko would have had to reimburse High Point half of his $50,000 “retention bonus” for leaving before November 2021.
The separation agreement approved by the City Council supersedes that contract, the Enterprise reported. The agreement also includes $205,000 in severance and any accrued vacation pay, the report said.
Demko's resignation was effective immediately. The City Council named Deputy City Manager Randy McCaslin as the interim city manager, according to a news release.
A search for a successor will begin soon, the release said.
