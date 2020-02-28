Former Forsyth County commissioner Everette Levon Witherspoon Jr. has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he filed false tax returns and failed to file a tax return, according to documents filed Thursday in federal court.
He could face up to one year in prison on one of the charges and up to three years in prison on the other. As part of the agreement, Witherspoon has agreed to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.
A copy of the plea agreement Witherspoon, his attorneys and prosecutors signed was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina, which includes Forsyth County. Witherspoon, who is out on bond, has to appear in court to formally plead guilty to the charges in front of a judge. He then would be sentenced at a later date.
It wasn't immediately clear when a plea hearing would be held. Witherspoon was scheduled to go on trial on the charges next month.
A federal grand jury indicted the former commissioner in October 2019 on three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return. Witherspoon's indictments were connected to an alleged tax-fraud scheme operating out of Winston-Salem and Greensboro that had already resulted in criminal charges against several other people, including Witherspoon's business partner in a mental-health company they both started in 2009.
According to the agreement, Witherspoon will plead guilty to one count of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return. Witherspoon has agreed to pay a total restitution of $207,060, according to court documents.
Federal prosecutors allege that Witherspoon filed false tax returns in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. In each of those years, he didn't report income he made as a commissioner and under-reported income he made through his mental-health company, which was called Chris's Rehabilitative Services LLC. Witherspoon described the company on his Facebook page as one of the largest providers of "Psycho Social Rehabilitation services in North Carolina." The company has since dissolved.
Witherspoon also co-owned the two tax-preparation companies at the center of the tax-fraud scheme -- Fast Tax of Winston-Salem and Quick Taxes LLC in Greensboro. The indictments did not accuse Witherspoon of filing false tax returns on behalf of anyone but himself.
But the court documents do indicate that one of other people convicted in the tax-fraud scheme prepared the tax returns for his company -- Claudia Lynette Shivers. Shivers is serving nearly two years in prison after she was convicted on a charge of conspiring to defraud the United States by filing false tax returns.
Federal prosecutors said Shivers conspired with three other people, who have all been convicted, to prepare 519 false tax returns that claimed $1.3 million in fraudulent tax returns. Shivers co-owned both Fast Tax and Quick Taxes. The three other people convicted were S. Wayne Patterson, past president of the Winston-Salem NAACP and former lawyer; Kristyn Dion Daney and Rakeem Lenell Scales.
Patterson co-owned Quick Taxes. Willie Lee Cole Jr., Witherspoon's business partner in Chris's Rehablative Services, also owned Quick Taxes. Cole was also convicted in connection to the tax-fraud scheme and is currently serving six months in prison on misdemeanor charges of failing to file tax returns.
Chris Clifton, one of Everette's attorneys, did not immediately respond to a message Friday seeking comment.
