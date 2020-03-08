Evergreen Farm on Jonestown Road in southwestern Forsyth County near Winston-Salem has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The farm was owned by James Monroe “Ploughboy” Jarvis, a man of many talents — from progressive farmer to journalist.
Martha Hartley, a preservation planner, and her husband, M.O. Hartley, an archeologist, of King prepared the nomination as consultants for Jarvis’ descendants — the Hauser family.
“It is a well-deserved honor that Evergreen Farm is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, to recognize the significance of James Monroe Jarvis and his elegantly designed progressive farm where he developed the ‘Jarvis Golden Prolific’ corn,” said Martha Hartley. “That his farm remains intact and preserved is due to the stewardship of his descendants who continue to live on the farm and care for the place.”
Evergreen Farm is between Clemmons and the developed Hanes Mall Boulevard area.
“It is significant to have an intact historic farm so close to the city,” said Hartley, adding that so many farms have transitioned to other uses.
Jane Shore, the great granddaughter of James Monroe Jarvis, and her mother, Johnnie Hauser, the wife of Jarvis’s grandson, the late Jarvis Monroe Hauser, spoke of the historic places listing.
“It’s such an honor and a privilege,” Johnnie Hauser said.
Shore said her great grandfather was ahead of his time and would be beyond thrilled about the historic places listing.
Other places in the Triad that were recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places are the Ben and Barbara Graves House and Ridge Westfield Elementary School, both in Mount Airy.
The 1953-1954 Ben and Barbara Graves House, an example of early modernist domestic architecture, is a one-story International Style house designed by NCSU School of Design professor Cecil D. Elliott. Ridge Westfield Elementary School is significant in the areas of education and ethnic heritage for its contribution to the history of segregation/desegregation-era African American education in Surry County. It is a one-story Modernist building that was designed by John M. Franklin, an Elkin architect, and built in 1956-1957.
‘Ploughboy’
Born August 27, 1857, Jarvis was raised on family land in the southern Forsyth County community of Hope Moravian Church and Fraternity Church of the Brethren.
He left home in February 1876 and worked for several years in Texas and Oklahoma, where he was a Pony Express rider, according to Naional Register of Historic Places nomination documents.
He returned home in January 1880. The following year, he married Augusta Elizabeth Jones, a daughter of the neighboring T.F. and Margaret S. Jones family. The couple had four children — Claudius Eugene, Dudley Monroe, Bertha and Ruth.
He created Evergreen Farm from more than 73 acres of land that he acquired when his father died in 1894. That land increased by more than 14 acres of contiguous land inherited by his wife when her father died in 1914, bringing the total tract to 88 acres.
Jarvis commented about Evergreen Farm in 1930 in Jarvis Journal, Volume 3, pages 32-33: “...when I came in possession of this farm in 1894 I came into it with a good deal of experience and training that had been acquired in the school of hard knocks and a mind somewhat trained to think as well as a particular liking for nature and nature’s works...it wasn’t but a few years until folks began to notice that my corn seemed to be better than that of other farmers around me.”
Jarvis, who Shore called a self-educated man, would go on to become a respected geneticist.
He was also a newspaper columnist. By 1900, he was a regular writer for the newspaper, The Union Republican in Winston, which published his weekly “Farm Talk” column. Jarvis wrote under the pen name “Ploughboy.”
His personal journals detailed his work on Evergreen Farm as well as observations about his past and his community.
Jarvis was also a carpenter as well as a photographer, who documented his farm through his photographs.
He had his own canning process in the farm’s smokehouse.
“He was into everything,” Shore said.
The farm
Evergreen Farm is at Ploughboy Lane, named for Jarvis, in the Pine Grove community.
A turn-of-the-20th century progressive farm, Evergreen Farm has extant buildings and landscape and archaeological evidence that are significant at the state level in the areas of agriculture, archaeology, science and education.
The core of the farm is a T-plan farmhouse that fronts Jonestown Road.
Built in 1896, the house was expanded in 1932. The expansion enlarged and re-oriented the house by connecting the original two-bedroom house to the original detached kitchen with a living room and a dining room, according to the National Register of Historic Places nomination documents.
The house features a projecting front gable at the north end, an attached front porch and rear ell.
Both the house yard and farmyard are contributing sites on the property. Other important features and structures on the land are a well, the meathouse/milk house, the yard drain, two privies, and the red barn with archeological features of two filled wells and a nearby hog pen.
Of the two privies, Shore said that other family members had an outhouse, but her great grandfather had his “closet and bathroom,” or what they called his “thinking room.”
“It was a toilet,” Shore said. “Well, an outhouse. It was his bathhouse and that’s where he read… It was his time, and nobody bothered him.”
Built in 1909, the closet and bathroom had the toilet area, along with space for a wood stove, ventilation and a corner area for a wash basin.
Jarvis harvested yellow pine from his land to construct buildings on the farm.
“Tree lines for mature woodlands remain intact and forest continues to be the predominant land use of Evergreen Farm,” state the nomination documents.
After his death in 1947, a small pond was created on the land.
Johnnie Hauser said she remembers family and community gatherings on the grounds of the farm on Sundays.
“They had the corn shuckings, hog killings and wheat threshings,” Hauser said.
“All the neighbors would come, and you’d fix lunch for them,” she said.
Evergreen Farm was described in a N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources press release, as “an important example of the movement toward progressive and modernized agriculture in the late-19th and 20th centuries as the location of a private experimental farm.
James Monroe Jarvis, who made significant contributions as a leader in North Carolina’s development and use of new agricultural practices, operated the farm between 1894 and 1944.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture recognized his farm for genetic experimentation that resulted in the development of the “Jarvis Golden Prolific” seed corn, which was planted across the Southeastern United States and into the Midwest. Today, “Jarvis Golden Prolific” is an heirloom variety that was brought back to the commercial market by New Hope Seed Co., Open-Pollinated & Heirloom Seeds in Bon Aqua, Tenn., and is distributed by Victory Seed Co. in Molalla, Ore.
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ press release stated that “Evergreen Farm is also archaeologically significant for its potential to yield information important to the history of James Monroe Jarvis’s explicit management of the farm as part of the 20th-century agricultural modernization movement of the 19th and 20th centuries.”
Shore spoke of how important it has been over the years for Jarvis’s descendants to preserve the buildings and history of the farm because it meant so much to her great grandfather and her grandmother, Ruth Jarvis Hauser, the youngest of Jarvis’s children.
“My great grandfather and my grandmother would be thrilled if they knew this was going on and that we still live here,” Shore said.
