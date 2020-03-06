Beard and Mustache Enthusiasts.jpg

From left, Jeff Lake, Tom Diffin, Alson H Wheeler and Brandon Brown compete in the "Best Santa" category during the Beard and Mustache Contest at the Hand to Hand Indie Market at Carolina Theatre Saturday, November 29, 2014. The event was organized by the Greensboro Chapter of the Beard and Mustache Club of North Carolina.

GREENSBORO — Things are going to get hairy this weekend as the Beard and Mustache Enthusiasts of North Carolina's ninth annual competition comes to town.

The competition takes place from 7 to 11 p.m. at Limelight, 113 S. Elm St.

The club competition includes 17 facial hair categories ranging from traditional beards and mustaches to faux kids and ladies beards that they design, according to a news release. The event is open to the public and raises money for local nonprofits, including Greensboro's Emily's Kids and Safe Alliance in Charlotte.

The Beard and Mustache Club of North Carolina is one of the first organized mustache clubs in the country, the release said. With several chapters, the club has of more than 1,200 members that stay connected through the Facebook Group The Official Beard and Mustache Group of North Carolina

"Facebook has allowed us to grow this niche interest from 10 people to more than a thousand across the state,” said Craig Grant, president of the statewide club, in the release.

