Experiment in Self-Reliance will resume free tax site services at one location today.
The nonprofit organization said it will open its office at 3480 Dominion St. in Winston-Salem by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday.
Due to COVID-19 and the stay-at-home order issued by the City of Winston-Salem, ESR opted to close its tax sites on March 19 until further notice.
“The decision was made in an effort to protect clients coming in and out of the seven ESR tax sites throughout Forsyth County, as well as the more than 120 volunteers that help run the sites,” ESR said in a press release.
People eligible for the free tax preparation are residents with a household income of $56,000 and below.
ESR has put into practice several procedures aimed at protecting clients, volunteers and staff from COVID-19.
The organization’s lobby entrance has been set up for social distancing and plastic protective shields will be installed in the tax consultation area.
ESR would like for clients to wear a mask, if possible. Those who do not have a mask will be given one based on availability.
A tax greeter will receive documents in a designated area, and taxes will be prepared in the tax lab while the client waits in the lobby. People may also drop off their tax information then pick up the return at a scheduled time. To make an appointment, call ESR at 336-722-9400, ext. 164 or 172.
The organization reminded people that they can still prepare their taxes online for free at www.myfreetaxes.com if they have a household income of $66,000 or below.
The AARP Tax Aide program, which closed its operations because of concerns over COVID-19 at its Reynolda Manor and Southside library locations in mid-March, will not reopen its free tax service locations this tax season, organization representative Jim Manning said.
A different free AARP tax preparation site held at the Senior Enrichment Center in Kernersville also closed in March.
“A decision has not been made as of today (Friday) if we are going to reopen,” said Lisa Miller. senior center director of the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center.
