In a unanimous vote, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved an equity policy Tuesday for the local school system.
Before the vote, Effie McMillian, the school system’s new director of equity, said, “If approved, the equity policy will help guide the district’s work to improve educational outcomes for our students.”
Equity involves raising achievement for all students, and narrowing gaps and eliminating racial and cultural disparities between the lowest and highest performing student groups.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the school board, said that creating the policy “was not an individual, inspired or implemented effort. This has been a whole community, whole board effort.”
Woodbury said it wasn’t perfect but “as we move forward with this policy, I think that it will grow into one of the models of our state. … This is about our children and making sure that we hold everyone accountable for all children.”
The policy includes a purpose, a definition of equity, five pillars of equity and their definitions, and information about the new Office of Equity as well as establishing an Equity Advisory Council in the future.
These are the five pillars: school policy and organization/administration; school learning environments; academic placement, tracking and assessment; professional learning; and standards and curriculum development.
According to the policy, the school board “believes that a solid education for every child is the key to future economic growth, family development, civic engagement and global participation. The board is also committed to eliminating student achievement predictability based on social and cultural factors, including race and ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, language proficiency, and disability, and to support staff throughout the district.”
The policy defines equity in part as “a commitment to educational equity involves the removal of institutional barriers so that all students, regardless of their race, socio-economic class, language proficiency, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or ethnic background, can benefit from all aspects of the learning environment.”
Not everyone was happy with the equity policy, known as Policy 1100-Equity.
Nathan Parrish spoke during the public session on behalf of the Coalition for Equity in Public Education, a local advocacy group, saying that the coalition opposed the equity policy in its current form.
“We believe Policy 1100 fails to offer the details and specificity needed to ensure equitable and just outcomes,” Parrish said.
He said using words such as “solid” and “seeks and “significant opportunities” are “vague and slippery.”
“Words matter because words establish expectations and words provide the basis for plans, action and implementation and evaluation,” Parrish said.
Backing the tax
During the meeting, more than 20 people, including some board members, wore bright, yellow baseball caps with a white, yellow, black and blue logo that displayed the printed words “Vote For ¼ Cent Sales Tax For Teachers.”
In September, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a quarter-cent increase in the local sales-tax rate that will be put before the voters of Forsyth County at the March 20 primary election.
If approved by voters, the money from the increase would be used to raise teacher pay.
The current sales-tax rate is 6.75%. The increase would raise that to 7%.
Val Young, the president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, spoke in support of the increase.
For the past six months, Young said, she has seen an exit of educators from the school system.
“They’re not leaving because we don’t have great schools,” she said. “They’re not leaving because working conditions are poor. ... They are leaving after making a decision on going to another county that pays them more money. We feel that this quarter-cent tax will allow us to put highly qualified educators in front of our students every single day.”
Young said she supports increasing the pay of the school system’s classified staff members, saying she believes the revenue from quarter-cent sales-tax increase would free up money for classified employees.
“They are the backbone of our schools,” she said.
What a crock.. equal opportunity never creates equal outcome.. Dr.King would have rebuked this is
