EnergyUnited has restored power to nearly 5,000 of its customers Sunday afternoon, the company says on its Twitter page.

The outages were initially reported at 1:45 p.m., the company said. Crews had restored electricity to most of its customers shortly after 3 p.m.

Energy United didn't provide details on what caused the outage.

