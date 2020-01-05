EnergyUnited has restored power to nearly 5,000 of its customers Sunday afternoon, the company says on its Twitter page.
The outages were initially reported at 1:45 p.m., the company said. Crews had restored electricity to most of its customers shortly after 3 p.m.
Energy United didn't provide details on what caused the outage.
