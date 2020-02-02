Endia Beall, who returned to her hometown in 2015 and became director of Diggs Gallery on the Winston-Salem State University campus, stepped down on Friday. She also resigned as assistant professor of art.
“You get to a place where you have done all you can,” Beal said. “This past summer, we got an award from HBCU Digest that makes me feel like I’m leaving on a championship.”
HBCU Digest, the online magazine of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, named Diggs the Best Fine Arts Program in the nation in 2019. The gallery is one of the largest for African and African American art in the Southeast.
Darryl Scriven is dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, Business and Education, which oversees the Diggs.
“This definitely will be a tremendous loss for us,” Scriven said. “She’s done a great job for us directing the gallery, and so her presence will be missed. But she has a calling as an artist and a maker, and so she wants to follow that calling, and we support her in that.”
Scriven said that his department in consultation with the provost’s office will do a national search for a gallery director.
“We’re looking for someone who has the kind of artistic experience that she had as well as gallery experience,” he said. “I hope we can find someone who can maybe teach a class and bring the kind of energy that she brought in the gallery space.”
“I want to continue my work as a maker,” Beal said. “And I have my first book coming out, ‘Performance Review,’ that encompasses work from 2012 to now, and I will be pushing that.”
“Performance Review,” which includes a series of photographs of women of color in office settings called “Am I What You’re Looking For?” is being published by Minor Matters in Seattle.
“I’ll continue public speaking across the country and making new work and taking the practice to the next level,” she said.
Beal, 35, is an artist known internationally for her photography and videography. She studied large-format photography with Jeff Whetstone at UNC-Chapel Hill and has a master’s degree in fine arts from Yale University School of Art (2013).
She is married to Alain Lamarque, a lawyer, and they have two sons, Maxim, 2, and Victor, 7 months.
In 2017, the Journal’s visual art critic Tom Patterson, exhorted his readers, “Don’t miss it,” referring to “Do You See Me?,” a show that Beal curated at the Diggs.
“It was my first time, putting that show together, that really impacted the students,” she said. “And we had the largest attendance by students in the gallery’s history.
“I’m really proud that it turned out to be an incubator for emerging artists of color and that we showed these artists early on in their careers. John Edmunds was part of the Whitney Biennial last year. Jordan Casteel is a rock star in the art world, and Terence Nance has an HBO series.”
Nance’s series is called “Random Acts of Flyness.”
A pair of shows in 2018 also brought national attention to the Diggs. “Truth Be Told,” curated by Beal, and “Race, Love, and Labor,” a collection of works by former artists-in-residence at the Center for Photography at Woodstock, N.Y., both dealt with issues of identity, representation, history and social hierarchy.
Both exhibitions were part of a campaign by the For Freedoms 50 States Initiative, an artists’ platform for civic engagement, discourse and direct action.
“It was a nationwide event to talk about art and social justice,” Beal said. “And it showed how art can lay the groundwork for social justice work.”
