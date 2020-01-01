Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
The commemoration is held each year to mark the day in 1863 when Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation announced freedom to all slaves living in parts of the South that were still held by the Confederacy.
The event, sponsored by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emancipation Association, also marked the conclusion of the seven-day Kwanzaa celebration of African American culture.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Kendall Jones Sr., said that the experience of slavery has left many people with “psychological chains” that can limit their ability to achieve their dreams.
People can’t control how they’re labeled, he said, “but we do have power to accept or not accept the label that’s placed on us.
Jones told how he was the kind of student labeled “least likely to succeed” as he grew up and went to school.
In response, Jones said, he wrote a story that was passed around members of the class that told how “I too have a dream.” When the teacher came across the story, he said, she cried.
Years later, at a high school reunion, classmates told him to approach that teacher and tell her all he had done with his life. But he didn’t do that, he said, because “I did not do it for her.” Jones then appealed for the people in the audience to put more effort into helping the young people of today:
“We need to touch some of these young people and let them know that they too can achieve,” Jones said.
Giovanni Gerald, who won a scholarship from the Emancipation Association in 2019, came back to talk briefly about how she had learned the importance of knowing both the struggles and the triumphs of African American history.
“It is imperative that young minds ... have a heightened awareness of the events that led up to the emancipation,” she said.
Several speakers, including Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams of North Ward, stressed the importance of voting, or pointed out that a court has ruled that voters in 2020 won’t be required to show identification because of a judge’s ruling.
Speaking in favor of diversity, Jones said racism “does more damage to the racist than the one it is directed to,” and called on people to “choose to love in the face of hate.”
In what appeared to be an oblique reference to President Donald Trump, Jones said “love trumps hate” and called on people to turn out to vote in 2020 like they did in previous elections in support of former President Barack Obama.
The following students were awarded scholarships by the Emancipation Association: Najashi Shameel Belchor, Taylor Nicole Martin, Stephen Natheniel Minor, LaJada Antone Flowers, Todd Javaun Ryan, Darian James Lowe and Allen Xavier Choyce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.