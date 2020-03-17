GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Department of Public Health has confirmed one positive case of coronavirus in Guilford County.

An employee at Syngenta Corp Protection's Greensboro business center tested positive, said Paul Minehart, who oversees Syngenta's corporate communications. The company has 650 employees at that site, he said.

The employee traveled to Orlando before showing symptoms of the virus, according to county officials.

The infected patient is doing well, health officials said.

“Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing," said Iulia Vann, Guilford County's interim public health director.

After the patient started showing symptoms, he or she immediately went into self-isolation upon recommendation from a primary care physician, according to a news release.

"Others that were in contact with this individual at our site have been identified and are in self-isolation with regular medical contact," Minehart said. "We are continuing to monitor the situation closely as our priority is our employees’ health."

Anyone who has had close contact with the patient and may be at risk of infection will be monitored by the county department of health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to make sure they are practicing self-isolation and other recommendations from the CDC.

If someone who has had close contact with the patient were to fall ill, the county department of public health said it will "assure that proper evaluation and care is provided."

The state on Tuesday said there are now 40 cases of COVID-19, including two previously announced in neighboring Forsyth County. However, Guilford's case was not yet listed in the state count, which is updated once a day.

"The county is heavily monitoring this case and will continue to address future cases as they arise," Vann said.

The county did not release additional details about its case.

Public officials are asking people to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds at a time, avoid close contact with people who are sick and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.