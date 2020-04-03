An employee at Piedmont International University has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting symptoms that required the employee to be recently treated in a hospital, a campus official said Friday.
The employee was last seen on campus three weeks ago on March 13, President Charles Petitt wrote in an email to PIU's students and employees.
"As a result, we have no reason to believe that students or other employees were exposed to COVID-19 via this employee," Petitt wrote. "We are grateful that the employee chose to self-quarantine well before experiencing symptoms based on being in proximity of someone at a family gathering that they discovered was likely infected with COVID-19."
Petitt didn't identify the employee who notified the university when he or she learned of the diagnosis of the coronavirus.
"I ask that you join us in prayer for God’s healing and blessings during recovery while the (employee's) family continues to self-quarantine at home," Petitt wrote
The university has a student enrollment of 1,077, and there are about 100 employees. Last month, the university began holding all on-campus classes online through the rest of the semester.
PIU officials will maintain the privacy of PIU employees and students who have been exposed to the virus or tests positive for COVID-19, Petitt wrote.
"Given the rapid spread of the virus throughout the nation, we expect that we will receive additional notifications of students, faculty and staff who have either come into contact with an individual who has COVID-19 and/or have tested positive themselves," Petitt wrote. "We are dedicated to remaining transparent as this situation continues to develop both on and off the campus."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.