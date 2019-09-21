A police officer with the Elkin Police Department was arrested Friday night by special agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Agents from the Northwestern District office arrested Sgt. Thomas Watson Rose at his home about 7:50 p.m. Friday. Rose was arrested without incident and charged with assault by strangulation, communicating threats, simple assault and three counts of assault on a female.

Rose was booked at the Surry County Jail. His secured bond is set at $120,000.

The investigation began at the request of Surry County District Attorney Ricky Bowman after an incident on Sept. 14 was brought to his attention by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital officials.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office provided the SBI with assistance.

No additional information is available at this time.

