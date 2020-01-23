A Wilkes County man, who is a pastor of an Elkin church, has been arrested and charged with more 100 sex offenses that span 15 years, authorities said.

Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, of Pleasant Ridge Road in State Road faces 116 felony-sex charges — 84 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, 18 counts of statutory rape against a child between the ages of 13 and 15, 13 counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of sexual offense, The Elkin Tribune reported.

Wilkes County sheriff's deputies arrested Luffman on Jan. 16, the newspaper reported. Luffman was taken to the Wilkes County Jail with his bond set at $1 million.

Luffman is scheduled to appear in Wilkes District Court on Wednesday, court records show.

The charges against Luffman involve two male victims and one female victim, the sheriff's office told the Wilkes Journal-Patriot. One of the victims was as young as age 4 and another as old as 16 when the offenses happened, the Journal-Patriot reported.

The alleged offenses happened between 2000 and 2015.

Luffman is depicted as "Pastor Rodney" for the Open Arms Outreach Ministries, a non-denominational church on N.C. 268 in Elkin, according to church's website. The church opened in January 2008.

As of Thursday, a Facebook page for "Evangelist Rodney Luffman" had 2,270 followers.

Luffman writes on that page, "My one and only goal in life is sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Biblical Fact, no sugar coating, nothing held back. Believe it all or none at all."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

