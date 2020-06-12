Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, based in Elkin, said Friday it is easing COVID-19 related visitor restrictions.
Patients are allowed one designated support person to visit them. The individual must be healthy and willing to abide by hospital guidelines.
However, patients in some types of isolation, those being tested or treated for COVID-19, or those in the intensive care unit, may be subject to stricter visitor limitations.
Visiting hours for most patients will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For patients in the intensive care unit, visiting hours are noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Visitors are required to remain in the designated patient room for the duration of their visit.
Expectant mothers can have a support person throughout her stay.
Visitors are required to enter through the hallway door adjacent to the emergency department. Visitors must be at least age 18, have a temperature assessment upon entering the hospital, and fill out a screening questionnaire. All visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose at all times.
In physician practices, a family member may accompany patients over age 65 or under age 18.
For emergency department, imaging, radiation oncology and same-day surgeries, visitors will continue to be asked to wait in their vehicles or another location outside of the hospital.
“Our goal is to ensure a safe environment and to protect our patients, health-care workers, and visitors at all times,” Dr. Jonathan Snyder, the hospital’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
Novant Health Inc. began a similar easing of visitor restrictions on Monday for its affiliated hospitals, while Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center took a similar action Tuesday for its affiliated hospitals.
An N.C. Senate bill has the aim of securing the right of a hospital patient to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency,
The Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 730 is titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.” It includes Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as a co-sponsor.
The bill is scheduled to be next heard in the Senate Appropriations committee.
Bill sponsors say the impetus for SB730 is emergency visitor restrictions that are keeping family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Under SB730, a patient younger than 18 would “have the right” to designate a parent, guardian or a proxy to be present, while an adult patient could designate a spouse or health-care agent.
The visitor “shall have the unrestricted privilege of being present” while the patient is receiving hospital care, the legislation reads.
However, without defining “certain unrestricted hospital patients rights (and privileges),” SB730 appears to eliminate the ability for hospitals to quarantine patients, and for state health officials or the governor to enforce a quarantine.
The bill says visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
