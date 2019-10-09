Electric scooters are scheduled to be back on Winston-Salem streets on Friday when Zagster, in partnership with Spin, will put out 100 Spin scooters for public use, Winston-Salem officials announced.
A second company, VeoRide, has filed an application with the city and plans to begin operations at the end of October.
Dockless scooters for rent can only be used between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and only by those 16 and older, under an ordinance the city council adopted in March. Other provisions in the ordinance include:
* Scooters cannot be used on sidewalks, on greenways, in Old Salem or in public parks.
* Scooters are considered vehicles and must obey stop lights, stop signs and all other traffic laws.
* Scooters must yield to pedestrians in the public right-of-way.
* Scooters cannot be left where they will block sidewalks, driveways or curbside parking.
Scooter users are encouraged to wear helmets.
Rental rates are set by the scooter companies and are not subject to city review. Companies are responsible for maintaining their equipment and responding to customer complaints.
Residents who need customer service for the Spin scooters should call 888-249-9698 or send an email to support@spin.pm, city officials said.
Contact information for the shared mobility companies that are authorized to operate in Winston-Salem, along with the rules for use, will be posted at CityofWS.org/SharedMobility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.