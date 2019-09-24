In a move that election officials believe will instill confidence in voting, the Forsyth County Board of Elections is recommending new voting equipment that would include giving most voters a chance to mark their own paper ballots during early voting.
With three companies competing for the county’s business, the five-member elections board unanimously recommended that Elections Systems & Software, a company with a North Carolina partner called Printelect, be selected to provide the county with new voting equipment.
ES&S is the current supplier of the iVotronic touch-screen machines that anyone who takes part in early voting is used to using. But the iVotronics are getting decertified by the state because of new rules that require all voting machines to produce a paper ballot.
With any of the three companies, the county could have gone with a system that would allow voters to have a computer print a ballot based on their touch-screen selections. Although that option would have doubled the cost, in the end it was the sense that voters would prefer marking their own ballots that seemed to sway the elections board.
“Paper ballots provide maximum confidence,” said board member Catherine Jourdan.cq
It would cost around $1.2 million to buy the voting equipment from ES&S. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will make a final decision at some later time on selecting the equipment, but in the meantime, the county would have to test the new equipment in at least one precinct during the November 5 municipal elections.
Currently, the county uses a sort of hybrid voting system: Early voting is done by touch screen on the Ivotronics, while the county switches to paper ballots for election day voting. Since people can vote at any polling place during early voting, it has made sense to use the touch-screen systems for early voting, since those machines can be set for multiple ballot styles.
With the new system, voters during early voting would get a ballot printed on the spot and configured for the races they are eligible to vote in. They would put their ballot in the tabulator after voting, just like people do now during voting on election day.
The elections board heard from several people who had signed up to speak. One, Susan Dye, took issue with the short time frame the county has for selecting equipment. That was something some elections board members agreed with.
Another speaker, Carolyn Highsmith, brought out a concern that some people have expressed about the bar codes that the ES&S system places on some types of ballots, and whether those lead to any ballot security threats. However, elections board members appeared to agree with Tim Tsujii, the elections director, that the codes pose no threat.
In picking ES&S, elections board members talked about the ease and simplicity of setting up the equipment, especially for older elections workers who might not be tech-savvy. Also, using the same company the county uses now, plus the company’s North Carolina connection, appeared to be pluses for transitioning to the new system.
As well, ES&S has a high-speed counting machine that can kick out ballots that are mismarked in various ways, so that elections workers can more easily pull those ballots for a closer inspection to determine the voters’ intent.
