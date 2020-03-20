The Forsyth County Board of Elections has rescheduled a meeting that was to have taken place on Friday to deal with an election protest filed by four Winston-Salem candidates who lost their Democratic primary bids on March 3.
Tim Tsujii, the director of elections here, said the meeting was rescheduled to 10 a.m. Wednesday so that elections officials can be sure everyone who can take part in the meeting has received proper notice.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be taking place by telephone conference call. Members of the public may listen in by calling 712-770-4694 and using access code 814755 to join the meeting.
Tsujii said the purpose of the meeting is to determine whether the four protests were filed in proper order and whether a full-scale hearing should be held to receive testimony on the protest.
The protests were filed March 17 by JoAnne Allen, Eunice Campbell, Phil Carter and Carolyn Highsmith. Allen ran for the Democratic nomination for mayor, while the other three ran for council seat nominations.
All four were defeated, but in their protests are alleging that a video made by the city in coverage of a Sept. 17, 2018, meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council demonstrates corruption that they believe warrants an examination of all the ballots cast in the primary and other election records.
Specifically, the four point to remarks by Council Member Vivian Burke in which she made the statement that “somebody in this city” would keep her in office “as long as I want to stay.”
Burke, when asked about the remark by a Journal reporter, said she really meant that it was the voters who put her in office and have kept her there. The protesters are interpreting the remarks as an admission “that ‘somebody’ is controlling winners and losers of Winston-Salem elections.”
Burke did not seek re-election. Her daughter-in-law, Barbara Hanes Burke won the Northeast Ward nomination, but none of the election protesters contested the seat. The protesters do ask whether outside influences caused their defeat in their own races.
Tsujii said that in addition to seeing whether the protests were properly filed, the elections board would have to decide on whether there was probable cause to hold a full hearing.
