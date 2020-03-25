By unanimous vote, the Forsyth County Board of Elections has turned down a challenge to the March 2020 Democratic primary results filed by four losing candidates who alleged political corruption.
In a meeting that lasted less than an hour, the elections board also voted to close its offices to all walk-in traffic and conduct public interactions over the phone or online.
The election protest alleged that in remarks during a Winston-Salem City Council meeting in 2018, Council Member Vivian Burke proclaimed that there was "somebody" who could keep her in office "as long as I want to stay."
From that, the protesters concluded that the elections process in Winston-Salem was corrupt, and they demanded a new election should ballot images and other election records determine that that the election results were inaccurate.
The protest was filed by JoAnne Allen, a candidate for mayor, and council candidates Eunice Campbell, Phil Carter and Carolyn Highsmith. All of the candidates fell short in their challenge to the winners, who were all incumbents.
Basically, the elections board members said that the protest failed to show how someone would have altered the election results to come up with a vote count different from the one revealed in the official totals.
"For something to happen with the vote, it would have to happen on the precinct level," said Susan Campbell, the elections board chair. "The person votes, the ballot goes into the machine to be scanned, all the votes in that machine are on a drive taken to the board of elections. We are counting digitally. I'm not sure ... what would have happened to alter the votes in the process. We all stood there and watched the drive put into the computer and uploaded."
During the election canvass, the board conducts a sample hand-eye count as a way of checking whether the digital count went correctly. That check showed the same numbers as the digital count, Campbell said.
The elections board took no testimony, but several of the members commented on the video clip in which Burke made her remarks. Burke has said recently that the 2018 reference to "somebody" was actually meant to refer to the voters in her ward, not some behind-the-scenes election manipulator.
Burke has not taken part in any of the protest proceedings, and did not run for re-election in the March 3 Democratic primary.
Elections board member Catherine Jourdan said the complaint about Burke "has no relevance to the board of elections."
"It does not allege she got unfair treatment," Jourdan said. "She was not on the ballot. While there may be concerns about whether or not certain groups have power, that is not the board of elections' purview to investigate."
Campbell and Jourdan are elections board Democrats, but the Republicans on the board also said that the protest was without merit.
"All the complaints are identical, based on a video of Vivian Burke in a Sept. 17, 2018," said GOP member Stuart Russell. Noting that the protest asks a lot of questions about who Burke may have been referring to, Russell said that alone "does not establish probable cause."
Allen has long charged that Winston-Salem's mayor and city council owe fealty to business interests and Wake Forest University. Allen often chides city officials during the public comment period, accusing them of failing to properly govern the city. The city officials reject the charges.
During the 2020 primary campaign, Allen endorsed the three other election protesters in their contests.
None of the protesters ran for the Northeast Ward seat that Burke will represent until she retires from the council after this fall's general election.
But Burke's daughter-in-law, Barbara Hanes Burke, won the Democrat nomination for the Northeast Ward seat. The protests question whether the younger Burke's victory, and their own defeats, were brought about by the "somebody" of Vivian Burke's 2018 remark.
Although Allen gave incumbent Mayor Allen Joines his strongest-ever challenge, her bid for the Democratic nomination fell short by about 15,000 votes in a contest in which almost 39,000 ballots were cast. Joines won with 69% of the vote.
The city council challengers got between 22% and 32% of the vote in their contests.
Meanwhile, elections officials say they can handle all the shorter-term needs of voters on the telephone or online, as they shut the front doors of the local elections office to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We will still maintain services by phone, email, fax or mail," said Tim Tsujii, the director of elections here. "We have online service through our web site."
It's way too early for absentee ballots to be available for this fall's general election, in case anyone's looking that far ahead because of the coronavirus. People who want to mount unaffiliated contests for municipal elections have until Aug. 5 to submit their signatures and get on the ballot.
The beginning date for absentee ballot requests is Sept. 4.
