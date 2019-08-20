Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
EDEN — Police said Tuesday morning that investigators determined that an explosion at KFC was accidental and caused by a gas leak.
At 12:37 a.m. July 11, Rockingham County 911 operators received multiple calls of an explosion at the restaurant at 125 North Van Buren Road in Eden.
First responders found the building completely destroyed with a large debris field.
The restaurant had been closed for two hours before the explosion.
Eden Police spent more than a month investigating the cause of the explosion.
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Eden KFC Explosion
Officers said they were joined in the investigation by the Eden Fire Department, Rockingham County Arson Task Force, State Fire Marshal's office, the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and a private engineering company specializing in natural gas.