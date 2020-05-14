EDEN — The Eden Drive-In will reopen Friday for a double feature, according to its Facebook page.
"We do have some new rules for parking and lines for the concession and bathrooms to be allowed to open and to keep everyone safe," the outdoor theater said in the post. "But we are very excited to be able to see everyone this weekend!"
Although it's considered a theater under the state's COVID-19 restrictions, the drive-in received permission from the governor's office to reopen as long as it follows social distancing guidelines, the business said on Facebook.
The drive-in said it would give details about the exact rules it needs to follow in a later post.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at dark. The double feature Friday and Saturday is "Trolls: World Tour" and "Onward." The drive-in at 106 Fireman Club Road is closed on Sunday.
Ticket prices are $7 per adult and $5 for children ages 6-11. Children under 6 are free and the venue only takes cash, according to its Facebook page. Visitors should check for updates on the Eden Drive-In Facebook page.
