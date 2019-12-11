Former state Rep. Ed Hanes announced the creation of an “exploratory committee” on Wednesday for a 6th Congressional District race, sounding every inch a candidate in a news release packed with prominent names and a list of “impactful legislation” that Hanes sponsored.
The names include Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Barbara Burke, vice chairman of the county school board, along with the Rev. Alvin Carlyle, president of the local NAACP chapter, businessmen Don Flow of Flow Automotive, and Jerry Cook, vice president government and trade relations for Hanesbrands.
If Hanes jumps into the race, he would be the fourth Democrat to file or announce for the district, which includes all of Guilford County and a chunk of Forsyth County that contains 70% of the county’s residents.
Hanes could be running against the man who now holds the 72nd District N.C. House seat that Hanes resigned from on Aug. 7, 2018. Derwin Montgomery, picked for the 72nd after Hanes’ resignation and elected in his own right that November, told supporters last week that he was seeking the nomination for the 6th.
Montgomery filed to run in the 6th on Wednesday. He had filed earlier for reelection to the state House but said Wednesday he has submitted paperwork to withdraw from that race.
The filing period ends Dec. 20, and the Democratic primary is on March 3.
The other two Democrats who have so far filed in the 6th are well-known Guilford County residents. Kathy Manning, active in Greensboro civic affairs, garnered 46% of the vote in the 2018 contest for the 13th Congressional District won by Republican Ted Budd.
Bruce Davis of High Point is a former member of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners who ran for the Democrats against Budd in 2016, gathering 44% of the vote in a losing effort.
As reconfigured in recent redistricting, the 6th leans so heavily Democratic that its current incumbent, GOP Rep. Mark Walker, is thinking about running in another district or against U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, in the GOP primary.
When asked if all the people on Hanes’ committee have agreed to support him if he runs, Natasha Smith, speaking for Hanes, said they “all have agreed it is a conversation worth having to help him make his decision.”
In his statement announcing the exploratory committee, Hanes said he was “humbled that this same group of friends, neighbors and businessmen think enough of me to help explore this great opportunity to serve and unite this new Triad-based Congressional district.”
The names on Hanes’ committee include Kwame Jackson, a commentator and consultant, Michael Suggs, the president of the Goler Community Development Corp. here, and Brent Moore of Greensboro, who is managing partner of ABM Capital Management and a member of the board of Guilford Technical Community College. Bill Cobb, retired Winston-Salem police captain, is on the list, as are John G. Morgan and Joann Morgan, listed as national security advisers.
Since resigning from the N.C. House, Hanes has been a registered lobbyist and has worked with law firm Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP on contract and business development matters, Smith said.
Hanes said that during his tenure in Raleigh, he was able to “bring people together on difficult issues ... while avoiding most of the politics that has created the stratified political environment that exists nationally and is dividing our country and this district.”
Hanes said legislation passed by the General Assembly that he sponsored included funding for police body and dashboard cameras, prosecution of people who pass stopped school buses, and a bill expunging criminal and arrest records of people wrongfully convicted.
Because of the leanings of the district, political analysts have predicted the Democratic contest in the 6th could attract a lot of candidate interest.
Montgomery, in announcing, said he was influenced to run in part by the decision of fellow city council member D.D. Adams to seek a new term on the council instead of going for the contest in the 6th. Adams unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-5th) in the 2018 election.
In his campaign announcement, Montgomery said he had introduced legislation to “raise wages, improve education, expand health and mental health care, reduce taxes for working people, and create more affordable housing.”
Montgomery is the executive director of the Bethesda Center and pastor of First Calvary Baptist Church. Montgomery was only 21 when he was elected to the Winston-Salem City Council.
In other filings of interest to Forsyth County voters, local District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County gained an opponent Wednesday in the GOP primary contest for N.C. attorney general, with the filing of Sam Hayes of Raleigh for the office.
