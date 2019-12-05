Democrats in a second city ward will have a primary contest after a candidate filed Thursday to run against East Ward incumbent Annette Scippio.
As filings continue at election offices here and in Raleigh, more races are getting competitive as the 2020 election cycle swings into gear.
Kismet Loftin-Bell filed Thursday to run in the Democratic primary for the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, which Scippio has represented since November 2018, when she was appointed to fill the remainder of Derwin Montgomery’s term.
Montgomery was elected to the N.C. House in 2018.
Democrats already had a primary contest in South Ward, where incumbent John Larson and challenger Mackenzie Cates-Allen will be squaring off in the March 3 primary.
Meanwhile, D.D. Adams filed Thursday for re-election as the Democratic representative of North Ward on the city council. Adams made an unsuccessful run in 2018 against Virginia Foxx, the Republican incumbent in the 5th Congressional District.
In other contests affecting Forsyth County voters:
Kathy Manning of Greensboro on Wednesday became the second Democrat running for the 6th Congressional District in its new boundaries that will take in all of Guilford County and much of Forsyth. Manning joins Bruce Davis of High Point in the primary contest.
Republican Lee Zachary filed for re-election on Wednesday to represent District 73 in the N.C. House. The district includes all of Yadkin County and parts of Forsyth County primarily in the northwest but extending into Winston-Salem toward Wake Forest University.
In Forsyth, David Hall, an incumbent superior court judge, filed to run for re-election as a Republican on Thursday, while Todd Burke, another incumbent superior court judge, filed to run again on Wednesday as a Democrat.
Statewide filings of interest to local voters include incumbent Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, who filed for a new term on Thursday, and Dan Forest, the incumbent lieutenant governor, who filed Wednesday to run for governor.
Another Republican, Holly Grange, had previously filed to run for governor.
Allen Thomas of Raeford became the fifth Democrat on Wednesday to join that party’s field for lieutenant governor. Andy Wells of Hickory and Deborah Cochran of Mount Airy both filed Wednesday in the GOP primary for lieutenant governor.
Josh Stein, the incumbent Democratic attorney general, filed to run again in a contest that could result in a matchup with Forsyth County’s district attorney Jim O’Neill, who has filed for attorney general from the GOP.
Democrat Donovan Alexander Watson of Durham filed to run for agriculture commissioner on Wednesday, and on Thursday, Michael LaPaglia of Durham joined what is now a three-candidate GOP field for secretary of state.
On Wednesday, Constance “Lav” Johnson of Charlotte, a Democrat, filed for superintendent of public instruction, and on the same day another Democrat, Ronnie Chatterji of Durham, filed for state treasurer.
