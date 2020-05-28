Stephanie Wallace's 20th year as a teacher at East Forsyth High School is one she won't soon forget.
Like every other teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Wallace has been teaching from home since mid-March when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools in the state to switch to online learning to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Her year become more memorable Thursday night when she was named Teacher of the Year in an online ceremony that, while short on the usual fanfare, was especially poignant given the challenges that the district's employees have faced.
Wallace teaches English and in the N.C. Teacher Cadet program East Forsyth, where she has spent her entire career.
"I'm just stunned," Wallace said. "Teaching is all I've ever wanted to do. To have a platform to be able to speak about education and all that is good and right in our schools means the world to me."
The district also honored employees in other positions.
Debbie McIntyre of Jefferson Elementary School was named Principal of the Year; Leigh Walters of Meadowlark Middle School won Assistant Principal of the Year; and Patricia Horne of Carver High School was named Classified Employee of the Year.
The ceremony was broadcast live on the school district's TV station, Channel 2. Typically, the ceremony is at Benton Convention Center.
"No matter what, we wanted this to be in line with the type of recognition that you all deserve," Jevelyn Bonner-Reed, the district's chief human resources officer, told the nominees. "While we are saddened that we can't be together to celebrate in person, I hope the broadcast will shine a light on the wonderful things that you all have done for our district and our students."
Each winner will get $500 and an original glass trophy made by artist David Russell.
A list of 150 nominees was whittled down to six finalists in each category. Each finalist was interviewed by an awards committee.
Wallace has been devoted to education beyond the classroom. A UNC Greensboro graduate, she is a vice president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators and is involved in the N.C Foundation for Public School Children.
Wallace said she was honored that the staff at East Forsyth named her its Teacher of the Year, which put her in the running for the district award.
"I mentioned in my interview (for the award) that I don't know if I deserve this over anybody else who has survived remote learning," Wallace said. "My colleagues have worked so hard. It's been amazing."
