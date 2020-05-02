Red light flashing on emergency vehicle (copy) (copy)

A motorcycle wreck at East Clemmonsville Road at Cornell Boulevard has prompted a road closure.

At 8:40 p.m Saturday, the Winston Salem Police Department said officers are investigating the wreck and expect the East Clemmonsville Road just east of U.S. 52 will be closed for several hours.

No other details about the incident were released by police.

Police advise that drivers plan an alternate route if traveling through the area.

