Early voting isn’t popular in town and village elections across Forsyth County, but those who want to vote early will get a chance to do so during a period lasting more than two weeks before the Nov. 5 election.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections on Thursday designated only one early-voting site for municipal elections, but even so, long lines aren’t likely: In 2017, only 189 people took part in early voting for municipal elections.
The early-voting site will be the central elections office in the Forsyth County Government Center at 201 N. Chestnut St.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, from Wednesday, Oct. 16, through Friday, Nov. 1.
Meanwhile, because a very tiny portion of High Point comes into southeastern Forsyth County, the county will be offering early voting for the October primary election for High Point.
Only three High Point voters live in Forsyth County, Tim Tsujii, the elections director, said during Thursday’s meeting. Oct. 8 is the date of the primary in High Point. The county will have early primary voting for the three High Point voters from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, from Wednesday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Oct. 4.
Tsujii said a voting machine will be set up in the elections office lobby for any of the three voters who might decide to vote early, although usually no one does, he added.
Some people who turned out for Thursday’s meeting of the elections board had concerns more related to the 2020 general election.
Two speakers encouraged the board to restore early voting to the campus of Winston-Salem State University, while another appealed for flexible voting hours during next year’s early-voting period.
Early voting was formerly allowed at WSSU, but discontinued because of accusations of electioneering.
Some other speakers had questions about voter identification requirements going into effect next year. No voter ID will be required for municipal elections this fall. Tsujii said some voter ID procedures are still being worked out.
Meanwhile, filings for municipal office in Forsyth County have continued over the last several days, although the filing period comes to an end at noon today.
On Tuesday, candidates from Bethania, Lewisville and Tobaccoville filed.
In Bethania, Michelle Leonard, an incumbent, filed for one of three seats available on the town board of commissioners. Terms are for four years. Only three candidates have filed in the contest.
In Lewisville, Jane Welch filed to run for one of the six available seats on the town council. Welch, who has served on the council previously, became the eighth candidate in the contest. Terms are for two years.
Myron Marion became the second person to file for one two available seats on the village council in Tobaccoville on Tuesday. Terms are for four years.
Wednesday saw filings from candidates in Clemmons and King.
In Clemmons, Daniel Allen became the fifth person to file for one of the five available seats on the village council.
In King, Rick McCraw became the first to file for a seat on the city council. Two seats are available. McCraw is an incumbent.