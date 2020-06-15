An early report on Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s testing for COVID-19 antibodies has found a 3% positive rate among North Carolinians.
Wake Forest Baptist began testing in April with Atrium Health also participating. Eligible are patients who have received care within their systems.
Antibodies are measured by medical researchers to determine levels of community spread with viruses.
The Wake Forest Baptist study is geared toward: rapid development of a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community testing initiatives; and other research related to COVID-19.
As of June 8, there were 17,115 participants enrolled in its Community Partnership Research study, primarily in Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties.
At a 3% positive rate, that means 513 study participants have shown to have the antibodies.
According to tracking maps on Wake Forest Baptist’s website, participants to date stretch as far west as Asheville and down to Wilmington.
Many of the positive antibody tests have been found in south Winston-Salem and southwest Forsyth, and western Greensboro and High Point. The positive tests for the virus appear to be concentrated in south Winston-Salem and southwest Forsyth.
Researchers will provide participants with at-home test kits every month for one year to track the virus and population immunity over time.
Participants in a subset of the main study will use an at-home test kit to prick their fingers, and the test will use a drop of blood to identify whether it contains COVID-19 antibodies.
There were 357,868 completed daily symptom logs as of June 8.
Antibodies can generally be detected in a person’s blood 14 days after the start of symptoms, which means the data collected through this study will be a lagging indicator of the virus’s prevalence in the population.
‘Immunity passport’
The results in the Wake Forest Baptist study to date appears to be consistent with similar preliminary studies conducted in Santa Clara County by Stanford University researchers (1.5% positive test rate) and Los Angeles County by University of Southern California researchers (2.8% to 7% positive test rate).
By comparison, COVID-19 coronavirus studies have found up to a 25% infection rate in New York City.
According to Kaiser Health News, there are “high hopes for antibody tests, which detect proteins that form in blood as part of the body’s immune response to an invading virus.”
Several prominent health law professors, including Wake Forest University’s Mark Hall, are studying whether individuals who have recovered from the virus should play a major role in the reopening of the local and U.S. economies.
Hall and Stanford University’s David Studdert released a brief in May in the Journal of American Medical Association that discussed the concept of “an immunity passport.”
The passport would certify that the individual has developed antibodies to the novel coronavirus that give them a level of immunity. The passport would allow those individuals to be given “time-limited work and social freedoms ... that allow them to return to non-essential jobs or join larger gatherings.”
The challenge, the authors acknowledge, is that “scientific understanding of (COVID-19) immunity is still fairly rudimentary.”
“How much immunity infection confers, and for how long, is unknown, as is the level and type of antibodies that indicate immunity.”
Data gap
The Wake Forest Baptist study gained statewide awareness on April 15 when state Republican legislative leaders pledged to provide researchers with $100,000 in state funds as part of the lawmakers’ initiative for the random testing of 1,000 North Carolinians for COVID-19.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said on April 12 the study was necessary because “government leaders are making decisions without the benefit of relevant and obtainable data.”
“Unfortunately, they don’t know how prevalent the virus is and has been in the population. Therefore, we do not have sufficient, reliable information to understand true hospitalization and fatality rates, even as the government has ordered a full-scale economic shutdown.”
Berger said the study “will fill a critical data gap that’s been missing for many weeks, and will help us learn if the true situation is better or worse than the models project.” The study, Berger said, could help legislators decide on the timing for ending the restrictions on economic activity that have come about because of the pandemic.
Dr. John Sanders, principal investigator of the study and chief of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist, said April 15 that the study “should rapidly allow us to define the epidemic on a regional basis and establish the framework to both track the disease in real time, and answer critical secondary research questions.”
A couple of weeks later, the legislature, at Berger’s bequest, raised the funding commitment substantially to $20 million from the state’s health care share of the federal CARES Act.
With the grant in place, Wake Forest Baptist said the goal is to enroll more than 500,000 participants over the next few months, with a focus on those ages 65 and older, ages and younger, and racial/ethnic minority groups.
Herd immunity
On April 6, public-health researchers at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill said that while random testing could prove helpful, it should remain a back-burner proposal for now.
House Minority leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, cited data from the study in asking if Republican legislative leaders are ignoring the data they say they needed in order to make public-health decisions on reopening the economy.
Jackson said during recent debate about House 594, which would reopen partially private bars and clubs, fitness centers, gyms and health centers, that “I wonder if anybody other than myself looks at the data when it is updated.”
“So far, we’ve had 17,125 people in the study. Are we seeing 50% (with antibodies)? No. Three percent is our rate. It takes at least 55%, maybe as high as 65%, of our population to get a virus in order to build what is called herd immunity.
“Yet, we continue to push, push, to open up.”
As of Tuesday, the state had reported a total of 2,283 cases in Forsyth County. Of those cases, 1,367 people have recovered, leaving 891 active cases. Twenty-five deaths have been reported for the county.
Federal and state public health officials list Forsyth among eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread of the virus.
The county reported 66 recoveries, bringing that total to 1,254 with active cases at 772. There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
