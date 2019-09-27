A Winston-Salem man is dead after being shot in the chest at his home Thursday night, and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to his death, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Officers went to a home in the 2000 block of Bloomfield Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, after getting a call about a shooting, police said. Officers found 31-year-old Angel Tapia-Salinas with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Medical personnel took Tapia-Salinas to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He died at the hospital.
Police have not ruled Tapia-Salinas' death a homicide, however, the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting.
Police said there were many witnesses to the shooting, who are cooperating with investigators.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, Crime Stoppers can be contacted on Facebook via the “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” page.
