YADKINVILLE — Four Yadkin County school buses will be equipped with wireless internet and parked in areas of the county with spotty connectivity, part of a statewide effort to help students with e-learning and close what many educators fear has become a “homework gap” among those with internet access and those without.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Wednesday that as many as 280 school buses in North Carolina will be equipped to serve as Wi-Fi hot spots, giving students in underserved areas a chance to turn in assignments, download homework and talk with teachers. The Wi-Fi will also be available to nearby residents.
The program is a partnership involving the governor’s office, AT&T, Google and the Duke Energy Foundation, and will be spread across 29 North Carolina counties. Delivery of the hot spots began Tuesday.
Yadkin County Schools is still deciding where to park the buses, according to Superintendent Todd Martin. Some likely locations include Jonesville, East Bend and somewhere around Yadkinville.
“We’ll get feedback from teachers and administrators,” Martin said. “They have a pretty good idea which students are able to access the internet and which are not.”
The buses will be in addition to the free Wi-Fi service that several local churches have made available for students. Passwords have also been lifted at individual schools to allow guests to access the internet, though those connections have been weak at times, Martin said.
Some internet service providers in the county have also provided free service for 60 days to some families in need.
“We probably have more student connectivity than we’ve ever hard,” Martin said. “But at the same time, there is a need.”
The school system will have access to the four Wi-Fi devices for 60 days at no cost. After that, the fee will be $38 a month, Martin said.
He did not know when the program will start in Yadkin County.
Nearly six weeks into remote learning, Martin said the county’s schoolteachers have been able to stay in contact with most of their students.
“But we are no different than other districts,” he said. “We have a population of students that has been very difficult to keep engaged.”
