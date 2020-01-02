Duke energy, state regulators, environmental and community groups have reached a massive settlement agreement requiring that most of the utility's submerged coal ash be disposed of in lined landfills.
The agreement means landfill burial for more than 76 million tons of coal ash now stored under water in basins will be excavated and buried in landfills, state officials said.
The settlement directly affects Belews Creek Steam Station, northwest of Greensboro in Stokes County, and five other active and former coal-fired plants in other parts of North Carolina where disposal methods had been in dispute.
"North Carolina communities have lived with the threat of coal ash pollution for too long," said Michael Regan, secretary of the state Department of Environmental Quality. "They can now be certain that the cleanup of the last coal ash impoundments in our state will begin this year."
The decision does not affect the former, now-demolished Dan River Steam Station near Eden, where Duke Energy already has largely completed previously agreed-upon landfill disposal of long submerged ash.
Duke Energy had filed an appeal with the state Office of Administrative Hearings last year after DEQ regulators rejected the utility's proposal to use a "cap-in-place" technique that would have left some of the ash in place at Belews Creek and some other North Carolina sites under impervious caps.
The agreement also promises to settle separate lawsuits by environmental and community groups that were under way in state Superior and federal court systems.
Environmental and community groups that signed onto the agreement included Appalachian Voices, the Stokes County Branch of the NAACP, Catawba Rivetkeeper Foundation, the Sierra Club, the Waterkeeper Allicance and the Roanoke River Basin Association.
They were represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, which praised the agreement for its "historic" potential.
"The agreement is a historic cleanup of coal ash pollution in North Carolina, and the Department of Environmental Quality and community groups throughout the state have provided essential leadership in obtaining it," said Frank Holleman, senior SELC attorney based in Chapel Hill.
The agreement will save Duke Energy about $1.5 billion, partly by allowing the utility to leave in place some of the ash that had been buried at coal-fired plants in Catawba and Person counties.
"This agreement significantly reduced the cost to close our coal ash basins in the Carolinas for our customers, while delivering the same environmental benefits as full excavation," said Stephen De May, Duke Energy's North Carolina president.
The utility now expects to spend a total of more than $8 billion cleaning up roughly 124 million tons that had been stored at one time current and former coal-fired plants in North Carolina, company officials said.
In addition to Belews Creek, other active coal-fired plants with ash basins covered by the plan include the Allen Steam Station near Belmont; the Mayo and Roxboro plants in Person County; the Rogers Energy Complex in Rutherford and Cleveland counties; and the Marshall Steam Station in Catawba County.
