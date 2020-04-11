Tembila Covington, president of the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, preaches as Bishop Sir Walter Mack, senior pastor at Union Baptist Church, raises his hand in praise during Union Baptist Church’s drive-in Resurrection Worship on Saturday.
Bishop Sir Walter Mack, senior pastor at Union Baptist Church, preaches at the church’s drive-in Resurrection Worship on Saturday.
Pastor Ahmad Francis, youth director at Union Baptist Church, raises his gloved-hand during a prayer.
Dr. Rev. Kia Hood-Scott, director of worship and preaching at Union Baptist Church, raises her hands in praise during the church’s drive-in Resurrection Worship on Saturday.
Pedestrians walk down the Long Branch Trail as members of Union Baptist Church hold a drive-in Resurrection Worship in an adjacent parking lot on Saturday.
The victims, patients, survivors and other people who are living through the coronavirus pandemic have saviors in Jesus and God despite disease's toll on society, several ministers said Saturday at a drive-in resurrection service in Winston-Salem.
"People are dying. People are sick. People are scared," said Bishop Sir Walter Mack, the senior pastor of Union Baptist Church. "I want you to know that we have a savior. He's our king. He's our God."
Mack and several other ministers prayed and delivered sermons to drivers and passengers in more than 200 vehicles that gathered in the parking lot of Inmar Inc. for the church's service on Holy Saturday.
Church volunteers urged the attendees to remain in their vehicles, which were parked in every other space, and keep their windows rolled up.
The attendees were encouraged to take selfies of themselves and their passengers and post those pictures on social media sites.
Shermana Hancock of Winston-Salem said she decided to attend the service to celebrate Jesus' resurrection.
"I love my city, and I love my bishop (Mack), and I had to come and celebrate," Hancock said.
Throughout the service, drivers loudly honked their horns to show their appreciation for the words of encouragement and faith that the ministers delivered to them.
The service coincided with a fourth person in Forsyth County who died from the virus, Forsyth County officials said Saturday morning. The person was in their 70s and had underlying medical conditions.
Church volunteers and clergy who conducted the service wore masks and gloves as well as maintaining 6 feet of distance between each other. The speakers used different microphones.
"Some people are down because of COVID-19," Mack said. "Some people are depressed and frustrated. Some people think that their job is on the line.
"You have been dependent on other people for that promotion," Mack said. "But God has quarantined us and separated us from other people. Our faith must be in God. Our faith cannot be in other people."
Mack said he had talked with city officials in a teleconference earlier this week to get their permission to hold Saturday's service.
Pastor Ahmad Francis, the youth director at Union Baptist Church, told the worshipers that God will help people survive the pandemic.
"Even with the attention on the virus, even with the attention on sickness, we focus on God," Francis said. "You are the God of healing. You are the God to stop the plagues in the land."
The Rev. Kezra Marshall, Union Baptist's site pastor, asked God to send his spirit into the vehicles of the worshipers who attended the service.
"This day represents a victory over our circumstances ... over the sickness," Marshall said. "Even in our cars, we glorify you, God."
The Rev. Tembila Covington, the president of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, explained how she believes Winston-Salem and U.S. residents reached this moment in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death toll attributed to the virus in the country could be "a lot less" if President Donald Trump had taken measures to reduce the spread of the disease earlier than he did, Covington said.
"We would have been equipped to weather the coronavirus storm," Covington said.
People across the world might wonder why Union Baptist Church held an outdoor service amid the pandemic, Covington said.
"We have to look to God to free us from our hardships and pain," Covington said. "God is a good god. Let us celebrate the life, death and Resurrection of our savior, Jesus Christ."
The Rev. Giorgio Hiatt, the senior pastor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem, recited biblical scripture in his sermon about Holy Saturday. Christians observe Holy Saturday as the day that Jesus laid in his grave before he was resurrected on Easter Sunday.
"He was put to death in the flesh, and he was alive in spirit," Hiatt said. "Jesus suffered on the cross to bring us to him and our father, God. He makes us righteous because he loves us."
Jesus reins over the COVID-19 virus, Hiatt said.
"I wish it go away quicker," Hiatt said. "He will make all things new."
