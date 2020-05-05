GREENSBORO — Guilford County will begin "prioritized COVID-19 community testing" this morning for those at highest risk for the disease, the county announced in an email Monday night.
Beginning May 5, testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday on the UNCG campus, according to a county news release. Specific site information will be given once an appointment is made.
Only those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, criteria for which has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be tested.
Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527. Phone lines will open at 8 a.m., county spokesman Worley Smith said by telephone.
Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing. Based on the results of that screening, callers may be given an appointment time, Smith said.
To be tested, you must have one or more of the following symptoms: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
You must also fall into one of these categories:
• Be 65 years or older.
• Have underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well-controlled, including chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions; compromised immunity systems; severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher); diabetes; chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis; or liver disease.
It's unclear how long the tests will be offered. "We're kind of taking it on a week-to-week basis to see how things go," Smith said.
The county asks that individuals arrive for the test by car to maintain social distancing. The swab test only takes a couple of minutes and residents can stay in their car, Smith said.
If the individual has private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, he or she should bring their insurance card. If a person is uninsured, testing will still take place, according to the release.
Results will be available within three days, depending on the lab capacity, Smith said.
"It's really important that we reiterate that the test needs to be done by appointment only," he added.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to offer community testing in Guilford County thanks to increased testing capacity that has become available from Guilford County Public Health, (the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) and commercial laboratories," Dr. Iulia Vann, interim county health director, said in the release.
"Increased testing will add to the metrics to build our response capacity to the virus,” Vann said.
The effort is a joint project of the county health department, UNCG and Cone Health.
