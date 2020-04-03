...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THROUGH SUNSET...
THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES AROUND 20 PERCENT
AND WIND GUSTS TO 20 TO 25 MPH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER
THROUGH AROUND SUNSET THIS EVENING. WINDS WILL QUICKLY BECOME
LIGHT AFTER SUNSET ENDING THE INCREASED DANGER. OUTDOOR BURNING IS
STRONGLY DISCOURAGED.
Morgan and Corey Newman listen from their vehicle as Jonathan Barker, pastor at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, plays worship music with his daughters during a drive-in church service on Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020, in Mount Airy, N.C. The church elected to move services outside to abide by the state's stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19.
DOBSON — Robert and Christy Potts got to evening service early on Wednesday but instead of sitting in the first pew as they normally do, they pulled their Toyota Camry into a prime parking spot by a makeshift altar outside Amazing Grace Baptist Church in the Surry County foothills.
With their Bibles out and radio tuned to 88.3 FM, they listened to hymns and preaching, and upon hearing something that resonated, they honked their horn, along with folks in about 50 other neighboring cars, redefining what it means to make a Joyful Noise Unto the Lord.
"I never dreamed I'd be going to church like this," said Robert, a longtime member of the church, which sits on a winding road about 10 miles northwest of Dobson.
Amazing Grace Baptist is one of several in the area that have moved to "drive-in" services as a way to adapt to social-distancing guidelines issued by Gov. Roy Cooper to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
It works like a drive-in movie, with people staying in their cars while the preacher delivers the service on the steps of the church, or in the case of Amazing Grace Baptist, standing on a flatbed trailer. While some churches use their sound systems to reach the ears of church-goers, Amazing Grace Baptist uses an FM transmitter that sends out a signal that people can pick up in their radios. The signal is limited to the parking-lot area of the church.
Many churches are streaming their services on Facebook or on their own websites, but drive-in church gives people some semblance of fellowship, an important part of the church experience.
The Pottses have been faithful attendees of the drive-in church, but Christy admitted that it lacks some of the closeness of a typical service.
"Everybody here is so close. We're used to hugging," she said. "This is difficult."
But she is a devout Christian and her faith is helping her get through this difficult time.
"We should praise God in the bad times, too," she said.
Pastor Jonathan Barker said he switched to drive-in services a few days after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order banning groups of 100 or more from meeting. Some churches around the country flouted such orders. Barker said he struggled with how to best serve his congregation.
"We have several health-care workers in our congregation, and I got in touch with them and asked, 'What are they projecting? What are you seeing?' I really wasn't relying on Fox News or CNN but on locals and what they were recommending," said Barker, who takes a medication that leaves him immunocompromised. "We've not been asked to bow but to be in compliance, to help flatten the curve, and that's what each of us should do. I personally think you should take care of your congregation, and drive-in church is a great alternative."
In response to a question from the N.C. Association of Sheriffs' legal counsel, Cooper has said drive-in churches appear to be safe as long as people stay in their vehicles and avoid contact.
People of all faith backgrounds are finding unusual ways to come together during this crisis, said Jill Crainshaw, a professor of Worship and Liturgical Theology at Wake Forest University.
"In these uncertain days, being together as people of faith, even in peculiar and unexpected ways, is important because of the hope and strength people find in seeing each other’s faces and hearing each other’s voices," she said. "In those simple acts and gestures, they are reminded that God is with them, a belief and hope that is at the center of many religious traditions."
Larry Trivette pastors Huntsville Baptist Church in Huntsville, a tiny community in Yadkin County.
He preached on the front steps of the church in front of about 32 cars last Sunday, his first attempt at drive-in church.
"We were just missing each other," said Trivette, who canceled services on March 22. "It was good to see each other even if we couldn't get out and talk. But we could wave to each other."
Wednesday's service at Amazing Grace Baptist was shorter than usual, a practical step to reduce the need to go to the restroom.
Around 6:45 p.m., sedans, vans, SUVs and trucks began pulling into the parking lot with ushers serving as parking attendants. The taller trucks, like taller people, were directed to the back.
As the setting sun suffused a bank of clouds with a golden glow, Barker stepped onto the trailer, dressed in a warm jacket.
"It's good to be back in church," he said. "If you're glad to be in church, honk your horn!"
The cacophony that followed echoed through the hills, carried along by a brisk breeze. In lieu of a choir, Barker's daughters sang a song and played guitar.
Heath Reece, the youth pastor, preached the sermon, and read from the Bible as people in their vehicles followed along. When Reece called for a prayer, they bowed their heads toward the dashboard. At the end of the service, the line of vehicles filed out of the parking lot, passing Barker and his wife, Leslie, who waved and yelled, "We Love You!"
The drive-in church is a different experience, Barker said. He is used to the occasional "Amen!" coming from the congregation when he preaches, and he enjoys hearing a choir.
"It's hard not to fellowship, but the saying goes that the holy spirit dwells in the believer. So when we gather, the Lord still helps us. After services, I'll get text messages from people saying, 'Will you help me pray about this?' " Barker said. "The thing that is the same is the Lord still meets with us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.