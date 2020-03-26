Winston-Salem police arrested four men Wednesday night after a drive-by shooting injured a man and damaged four other people's property, according to the police department.
Around 7:49 p.m. officers went to 1825 Flatrock St. after getting a call about a shooting there, police said. A group of men in a black car drove by the home and starting shooting, hitting 47-year-old Jose Guadalupe Yanez-Rodriguez multiple times, police said.
First-responders took Yanez-Rodriguez to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, police said. He does not appear to be the intended target of the shooting.
About 6 minutes after getting the shooting call to Flatrock Street, police received another call about a drive-by shooting in the 2300 block of Spaugh Court, about two miles away.
The same group of men that shot Yanez-Rodriguez shot into a home and two cars, damaging them all. There were no injuries.
The police department's Violent Firearms Investigation Team and Gang Unit both responded, with VFIT taking the lead in the investigation. Detectives determined the shootings are the result of an ongoing dispute between groups of people, known to the police department.
Police arrested four men Thursday morning on charges related to the shootings, seizing three firearms in the process.
Police arrested Christopher Johnson-Moore on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and two counts of malicious injury to property.
Police arrested Ike Johnson-Moore on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury and two counts of conspiracy to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Police arrested Graham Moore on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Police arrested Marcus Chaney on a charge of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.
Bond information and booking photos were not available as of Thursday morning.
