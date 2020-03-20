A drive-by shooting Thursday night in the 900 block of E. 17th Street injured a man, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
When police arrived at 9:56 p.m., officers found the man, 29-year-old Jermaine Lamont Webster, who told officers a black vehicle drove past him, and one of the occupants shot him in the leg.
Webster received treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
