The year got off to a dramatic start when Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines told the people assembled on New Year's Day for an Emancipation Proclamation ceremony that the city had sent a letter to the United Daughters of the Confederacy giving that group until Jan. 31 to remove the statue that had stood downtown at the corner of Liberty and Fourth streets since 1905.
Statues had been toppled in Chapel Hill and in Durham, by protesters who saw them as a symbol of white supremacy. Here, nothing worse than mild vandalism had taken place. City officials, citing public safety concerns, said the statue was a nuisance.
The UDC vowed to keep the statue in place, and it was game on.
An anti-statue group called Hate Out of Winston and the pro-statue Heirs to the Confederacy planned same-day, same-place rallies near the statue. Before those events could be held, anti-statue advocates packed a meeting of the city council to denounce the statue, and some on the other side complained they didn't get a chance to speak. Statue supporters said the statue memorialized dead soldiers, not hate.
Meanwhile, Winston Courthouse LLC, the owner of the former courthouse (now apartment building) where the statue stood also demanded the statue's removal.
The weather was nasty and cold and so was the mood on Jan. 13, when the two sides turned out in blustery weather to shout things like "No hate, no KKK, no fascist USA" or, in the case of one statue backer, give the other side a middle finger. Police kept the sides on opposite sides of Fourth Street. The statue supporters were outnumbered three to one, and things got tense when it appeared some anti-statue protesters were edging toward them across the street.
The event ended peacefully, though it later emerged that some statue supporters had hired security personnel who were asked to leave by police and did so.
The Jan. 31 deadline came and went with nothing happening, and the city used the tense quality of the statue protests as another plank in its argument for the statue's removal.
In court, the UDC argued in vain for a delay, asserting that the statue had to stay in place until the court could rule on its ownership and whether a public-monuments law forbade its removal.
Scattered protests continued both at the statue and at City Hall, and on social media both sides mounted their attacks. Then on March 12, a work crew took down the statue as people looked on, and carted it off to storage. The city said it had plans to eventually put the statue in Salem Cemetery, a private cemetery that has a section where Civil War veterans are buried alongside each other.
In May, the court dismissed the UDC case saying that the organization had no right to sue over the statue because it claimed no ownership of it. At year end, the statue remained in storage, and a UDC appeal lay before the N.C. Court of Appeals with no indication on when the legal issues might be resolved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.