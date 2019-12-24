Dr. Gajendra Singh has made headlines with his fight against state law, which he says restricts which doctors can buy equipment and protects hospitals at the literal expense of the consumer.
Singh provides general and laparoscopic surgery as well as imaging scans as CTs, ultrasounds and X-rays.
He charges $400-$600 for a CT, $199 for an ultrasound. Elsewhere, who knows? Ever read a medical billing statement?
“Our prices are all right there where people can see,” Singh said. “No hidden fees. No facility charges. No second charges.”
