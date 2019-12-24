Gajendra Singh Forsyth Imaging

Dr. Gajendra Singh opened Forsyth Imaging two years ago hoping to provide services with affordable and transparent fees.

Dr. Gajendra Singh has made headlines with his fight against state law, which he says restricts which doctors can buy equipment and protects hospitals at the literal expense of the consumer.

Singh provides general and laparoscopic surgery as well as imaging scans as CTs, ultrasounds and X-rays. 

He charges $400-$600 for a CT, $199 for an ultrasound. Elsewhere, who knows? Ever read a medical billing statement?

“Our prices are all right there where people can see,” Singh said. “No hidden fees. No facility charges. No second charges.”

Read more

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments