As the first physician in Winston-Salem to establish a hematology/oncology private practice in the city, Elms would go on to launch a hospice care program in the city and work to create the cancer center at Forsyth Medical Center. In almost all of his philanthropic endeavors, Elms has helped with fundraising efforts and helped establish various scholarships at Wake Forest’s School of Divinity and the medical school.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments