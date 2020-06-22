Dozens of local small businesses have been awarded relief grants to help them through the economic impacts of COVID-19, grant coordinators Greater Winston-Salem and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership announced.
The groups said the Small Business Relief Grant program awarded grants to 87 small businesses, with the money coming from a community fund-raising effort.
Special consideration for funding was given to businesses owned by women and minorities. Businesses with one to three people qualified for $2,500, and ones with four or more employees qualified for $5,000.
In addition to the coordinating agencies, others providing for the program included Wendy and Mike Brenner, Forsyth County, the Millennium Fund, Claire and Randall Tuttle, the Wells Fargo Foundation and the Winston-Salem Foundation.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem said more grants will be awarded as more money for the program comes in.
Donation information is available at 336-728-9200.
