Keyia Sampson, widow of Julius Sampson Jr., cries as she speaks about losing her husband while addressing a protest in front of the Benton Convention Center on Monday in Winston-Salem. Sampson expressed a need for change, including a repeal of North Carolina's so called "Stand Your Ground" law.
Protesters line Fifth Street in front of the Benton Convention Center for a "We Demand Action" protest on Monday in Winston-Salem. Protesters were hoping to speak with members of the Winston-Salem City Council but the Council shifted their meeting to a digital format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters attempted to call into the meeting through a hotline but many reported difficulty connecting.
J.P. Pichardo attempts to call into the Winston-Salem City Council meeting during the "We Demand Action" protest outside of the Benton Convention Center on Monday in Winston-Salem. Pichardo said he tried to call into the council meeting for about an hour with no success.
A passing motorist raises her fist in solidarity with protesters lining Fifth Street in front of the Benton Convention Center for a "We Demand Action" protest on Monday in Winston-Salem. Protesters were hoping to speak with members of the Winston-Salem City Council but the Council shifted their meeting to a digital format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters attempted to call into the meeting through a hotline but many reported difficulty connecting.
During their rally in front of the Benton Convention Center, the demonstrators also heard appeals for voting in the Nov. 3 elections and monitoring the actions of the Winston-Salem City Council. A coalition of local community groups staged the protest.
They also heard from LaKeyia Ingram-Sampson, the widow of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr., who described the pain she has suffered after her husband died in a racially-charged shooting outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in August 2019.
Several protesters stood along West Fifth Street holding signs and banners that had messages such as "Justice for George Floyd," "George Floyd 8:46," "Breonna Taylor Say Her Name," "Black Lives Matter," "Kids Before Cops," "Incarceration=New Jim Crow," "Defund The Police," "Justice 4 Julius" and "Repeal Stand Your Ground."
Many drivers on West Fifth Street honked their horns as they traveled by the protesters. The demonstrators stood for nearly 90 minutes in cloudy weather amid a steady drizzle with temperatures in the high 50s. The protesters wore masks and maintained some social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Molly Grace, a protest organizer, said that many demonstrators were unable to call into an online public hearing Monday evening about the proposed city's budget. "They are putting obstacles in front of us," Grace said.
City officials acknowledged there were some technical issues that made it hard for some callers to connect. Monday's meeting was punctuated by frequent silences as Mayor Allen Joines tried to determine whether there was anybody on the phone ready to make a comment.
The council approved a $471 million budget plan that includes $78 million for the city's police department.
At the protest, Ingram-Sampson asked the demonstrators to close their eyes and imagine they had arrived home from a vacation and were sitting with their daughter before getting a phone call, informing them that their husband had been shot.
"Imagine the anguish you felt when doctors give you the round-around and police give you the run-around," Ingram-Sampson said. "Then a detective walks in and tells you that your husband didn't make it.
"For some of you, it's a stretch of your imagination," Ingram-Sampson said. "But for me, it's a daily reality."
Julius Sampson, 32, was shot and killed on Aug. 6, 2019 outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall.
Robert Anthony Granato, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun while or after consuming alcohol in connection with Sampson's death. Granato was being Monday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $503,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
At Granato's bond hearing in January, Paul James, Granato's attorney, said that his client acted in self-defense when he shot Sampson as the two men were fighting. Prosecutors have argued that Granato's actions were not self-defense.
Granato is trying to use the state's "Stand Your Ground" law as his defense, Ingram-Sampson told the demonstrators.
"I will not and cannot let that happen," Ingram-Sampson said. "We need changes in our justice system."
North Carolina's Stand Your Ground law allows someone to use deadly force if that person believes that his or her life or others' lives are being threatened.
Other speakers called for justice for Floyd, Taylor and Rayshard Brooks who died Friday night in Atlanta after an officer-involved shooting.
Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The now-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, among other offenses, and three other police officers at the scene, who also were fired, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Taylor, 26, and her boyfriend were in bed in Louisville, Ky., when three armed police detectives knocked down their front door three months ago. Gunfire erupted, killing Taylor, a black woman.
Brooks, 27, died after he was shot in the back by Officer Garrett Rolfe after they struggled in a parking lot at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty.
