Journal file photo

A two-vehicle collision in downtown Winston-Salem led to at least two individuals being transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Marshall streets. The vehicles involved were a gray Toyota Tacoma truck and a blue Hynudai Sonata.

A male passenger in the back seat of the Tacoma was treated with a neck brace and put on a stretcher before being taken in an emergency medical vehicle.

A woman was taken separately in an EMS vehicle with an injury to her right arm.

Winston-Salem police said both injuries were non-life threatening.

Police said it had not determined what caused the collision. The front right hood of the Tacoma was dented, as was the right passenger door of the Hyundai.

 
