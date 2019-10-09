A two-vehicle collision in downtown Winston-Salem led to at least two individuals being transported to a local hospital Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth and Marshall streets. The vehicles involved were a gray Toyota Tacoma truck and a blue Hynudai Sonata.
A male passenger in the back seat of the Tacoma was treated with a neck brace and put on a stretcher before being taken in an emergency medical vehicle.
A woman was taken separately in an EMS vehicle with an injury to her right arm.
Winston-Salem police said both injuries were non-life threatening.
Police said it had not determined what caused the collision. The front right hood of the Tacoma was dented, as was the right passenger door of the Hyundai.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.