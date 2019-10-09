KERNERSVILLE — Police said Wednesday that a double shooting Monday night was accidental.

Mustapha Cheikhali, 31, was handling his legally-owned firearm when he accidentally pulled the trigger which resulted in non-life threatening injuries for himself and a family member, according to a police news release.

Cheikhali has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits. 

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to 104 Linville Springs Road in reference to a shooting. There they found the two suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken by EMS to a local hospital.

