Two Forsyth County Republican lawmakers are back in N.C. House districts by themselves, a day after a proposed district map placed each of them in Democratic-leaning districts where incumbent Democratic lawmakers live.
On Thursday, both Donny Lambeth and Debra Conrad, GOP representatives for parts of Forsyth County in the N.C. House, found themselves double-bunked — a term that refers to redistricting that results in two incumbent lawmakers winding up in one district.
The N.C. General Assembly is rushing to change N.C. House and Senate districts that the courts have ruled to be cases of "extreme partisan gerrymandering."
Lambeth had been put into the same prospective district as incumbent Democratic Rep. Evelyn Terry, while Conrad was to be in a district with incumbent Rep. Derwin Montgomery, also a Democrat.
What's more, both districts look likely to go Democratic by wide margins, based on recent election history.
By prior agreement, the House's redistricting committee met Thursday afternoon and changed the proposed lines once again, making adjustments that put Lambeth and Conrad into districts that have no incumbent.
The committee voted to approve those changes Friday morning, along with some changes to other districts elsewhere in the state.
The committee also changed some district numbers so that all the Forsyth County representatives live in districts that have the same numbers — if not the same boundaries — as today.
Conrad and Lambeth said they did nothing to ask for the changes or specify how the lines were redrawn. Instead, by prior agreement the committee staff worked to "fix double-bunking as minimally as they could," Conrad said, tweaking the lines to leave each incumbent alone in a district.
In Conrad's case, the change was easy: One precinct, 809, which votes at Jefferson Middle School, was shifted out of the district where Montgomery lives and into the adjacent district in western Forsyth County that had no incumbent resident.
Lambeth's situation was harder to solve because two entire precincts had to move in order to put Lambeth in a separate district from Terry. Lambeth's home precinct, 42, which votes at Fellowship Baptist Church, and 43, which votes at Friedland Moravian Church both moved to join a proposed eastern Forsyth County district that has no resident incumbent.
That move in turn put the district population out of balance, so Terry's district picked up precincts 82 (East Forsyth High School), 83 (Ibraham Elementary School) and 305 (Carver High School).
Conrad said the N.C. House is scheduled to approve the new districts later today. Both chambers of the General Assembly must approve both House and Senate districts. After that, the courts still have to find the new district in compliance with the court's order.
