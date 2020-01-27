A spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said a miscommunication led donors to think the district would not accept donations for lunch debts at a local school.
“We worked to correct that information with the parties that questioned it,” Brent Campbell, chief marketing and communications officer for WS/FCS, said on Friday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, social media lit up with posts from folks worried about students getting nutritious meals and concerned that the school district would not allow donors to pay off lunch debts.
Based on the posts, people were also concerned that the school system would hold on to donations throughout the year then pay off the debts as a whole at the end of the school year.
Donors wanted to pay on the lunch debts for students at Morgan Elementary School in Clemmons. As of the end of December, Morgan’s lunch debt balance was about $1,934.
Campbell said the miscommunication has been cleared up and Morgan Elementary is more than grateful for the donation it has received for lunch debts.
“The educational team at Morgan is overwhelmed by the kindness the community partners continue to show,” Campbell said. “They are thankful so many community groups step forward and do so many different things to support the students and their learning.”
Students have their own meal account with the school system and can add money to that account or pay their debt down at anytime.
A regular meal at elementary schools in the district costs $2.80 and consists of three items, including a meat/entree, and a beverage. Students can add items for an additional cost or buy less than $2.80 worth of food.
Campbell also said that WS/FCS Child Nutrition Services never turns students away from lunch, regardless of their ability to pay.
The free meal that students receive if they have a negative meal balance or don’t have money to pay is not the same as the regular school meal. The free meal does not include a meat or entree, rather it consists of a hot vegetable, two rolls and milk.
“Students who have not been approved as meeting the guidelines for free and reduced lunch, can accrue negative balances on their meal accounts,” Campbell said. “While the circumstances vary as to why a student may not have money in their account, we never deny a student lunch. We always provide a hot, nutritious meal.”
Campbell said community groups have helped in various ways to pay off negative balances throughout the district.
“Donations are always welcome and we apologize a potential donor may have been told otherwise,” Campbell said. “School provided breakfast, lunch and now dinner options ensure students all over this district have access to nutritious meals so they are ready to learn.”
As of November 2019, 39 of the district’s 80 schools are part of the Community Eligibility Provision where all students receive regular breakfast and lunch for free.
