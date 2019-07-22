Grammy winner Donnie McClurkin and Dove Award winner Marvin Sapp will play a concert at Joel Coliseum on Sept. 28.
Tickets go on sale July 26th at www.ticketmaster.com, the Bridger Field House box office, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. WQMG, 97.1 FM, is presenting the concert.
McClurkin is among the top-selling Gospel singers in the world, with more than 10 million albums sold. Sapp worked with the group, Commissioned, before going solo in 1996. His single, "Never Would Have Made It," in 2007, was a staple on Gospel and R&B radio.