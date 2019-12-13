Work will begin next year on a new bridge to carry N.C. 67 over the Yadkin River between Forsyth and Yadkin counties.
Officials at the N.C. Department of Transportation said that construction on the new bridge will take place while the existing bridge remains open.
The 1,000-foot bridge is the only Yadkin River crossing between the Old U.S. 421 crossing about six miles to the south, and the Siloam Road crossing some nine miles upstream as the crow flies.
The existing bridge was built in 1950 and has a deck that’s in poor condition on top of a superstructure in serious condition, according to the National Bridge Inventory.
While those ratings indicate a need for replacement, officials say the bridge is safe to drive over.
“We’re excited to be replacing an aging structure with something new that will serve thousands of drivers each day,” said Joe Laws, the project manager for Division 11 in the N.C. Department of Transportation. “Keeping the existing bridge open during construction is important so there will be little disruption to regular use of the bridge.”
The new bridge will cross the Yadkin River just north of the alignment of the existing bridge. To make that change, the state is planning to buy and demolish the convenience store that sits on the north side of N.C. 67 beside the Donnaha Road intersection.
“Right now we have to be out by mid-March,” said Manjeet Bhatti, who with her husband Balwinder has owned and operated the store since 2012. “We are still negotiating the price.”
The work to replace the bridge will also involve moving the Donnaha Road intersection a short distance to the east of the current intersection.
Highway officials said engineers are finalizing designs and that right-of-way agents have started property negotiations.
The current schedule includes opening the project up for bidding in the summer of 2020 followed by the start of construction several weeks later.
Plans include building the new structure to modern standards with wider lanes, increased weight limits, and additional safety features. It will have nine individual spans.
