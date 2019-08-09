North Hills Elementary School received $50,000 Friday from private donors as part of a new partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Tiffany Krafft, North Hill’s principal, said the money will be used for such things as buying school uniforms for students, paying for out-of-town field trips and providing food for students in need. Some of the money will be used to support the Winston-Salem school’s Parent Teacher Association.
“At North Hills, our mission is to have a collaborative environment to promote each child’s emotional, social and academic achievement,” Krafft said. “Today, we are motivated by our community. We are inspired by your generosity. We accept the challenge to doing bigger and better things in 2019-20.”
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the donation will help improve the lives of students attending North Hills, which is a Title I school, which means it has a higher rate of students who live in poverty.
“We have a partnership where we are trying to change the landscape,” Kimbrough said.
The donation will help students make the right decisions in their lives, Thompson said.
“It’s our obligation to be that change agent for our children,” the police chief said.
Juan Perez, the chief financial officer for Wellpath of Nashville, Tenn., said his company was among the businesses and organizations that donated to the school. Wellpath provides medical care at the Forsyth County jail.
“There is a gap in education,” Perez said. “This is something that we are passionate about, and we are happy to participate in.”
Malishai Woodbury, the chairwoman of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, said the partnership will help North Hills Elementary.
“We know that schools cannot do it alone,” Woodbury said.