A donation from an anonymous group allowed Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant to feed 40 people, including 20 children, at the Salvation Army homeless shelter Tuesday evening.
Meals including baked ziti, lasagna or chicken Parmesan, plus bread and salad.
"The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem is extraordinarily grateful to whoever it was who made this meal possible from Di Lisio’s,” said Bob Campbell, a spokesman for the Salvation Army. “With the ongoing emergency, we’ve had to adjust a lot of the things we do…. We serve good nourishing food at our shelter, but we don’t serve gourmet food like Di Lisio’s.”
Other restaurants and groups are also stepping forward to help, with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church providing a meal for Thursday and another restaurant in High Point, Odeh's Mediterranean Kitchen, for later in the week.
“These families' lives are in crisis,” Campbell said. “A meal like this is wonderful treat, it is a nourishment for bodies and souls, and we are deeply grateful.”
