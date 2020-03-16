If you don't have to go to court, don't go to court. That's the message Chief Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court sent out Sunday.
It was an update to how the North Carolina court system is responding to the coronavirus. On Friday, Beasley announced that most district and superior court cases would be continued for 30 days to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
As of this weekend, there are 33 reported cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. State and local health officials reported that two of those cases came out of Forsyth County. More than 3,500 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in the United States. At least 65 people in the United States have died.
In a memo released Sunday, Beasley asked judicial officials to drastically cut back operations in courthouses around the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Courthouses have to remain open, she said, but court officials have to do all they can to keep people from coming to the courthouse.
"Put simply, it cannot be business as usual for our court system," Beasley said in a statement. "Non-essential court functions that cannot be accomplished through the use of remote technology must be postponed."
Any in-person meetings must either be postponed or canceled. And if cases cannot be postponed for 30 days, officials should use remote technologies that are authorized by law.
Beasley said involuntary commitment hearings, guardianship hearings and pressing estate administration matters should be conducted, but any other matters that clerks handle, such as foreclosures and other special proceedings, must be postponed.
Magistrates will continue conducting first appearances and, following health precautions, perform weddings. Small claims proceedings, including evictions, must be postponed, Beasley said.
